Micross acquires OSAT provider Integra
Micross Components has closed its acquisition of Wichita, Kansas-based Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) post-processing provider Integra Technologies.
The acquisition will further position Micross as a United States-based OSAT service provider and broaden Micross’ portfolio of high-reliability microelectronic services and products.
Integra Technologies' services include die preparation, packaging and assembly, electrical testing, reliability and qualification, and counterfeit detection, all performed in their facilities located in Wichita, Kansas and Milpitas, California. The company is focused on industries such as communications, military, medical, and automotive.
The acquisition also expands Micross' geographic footprint in the US and broadens its presence in medical and other high-reliability end markets.
“We are excited to welcome Integra Technologies to the Micross family, as their proven expertise in semiconductor assembly and testing will augment our capabilities and accelerate our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing high-quality U.S.-based services and advancing innovation in the semiconductor industry. Together, we look forward to pursuing new business opportunities and expanding our reach in high-growth markets,” says Vince Buffa, Chairman and CEO of Micross, in a press release.