Micross acquires OSAT provider Integra

The acquisition will further position Micross as a United States-based OSAT service provider and broaden Micross’ portfolio of high-reliability microelectronic services and products.

Integra Technologies' services include die preparation, packaging and assembly, electrical testing, reliability and qualification, and counterfeit detection, all performed in their facilities located in Wichita, Kansas and Milpitas, California. The company is focused on industries such as communications, military, medical, and automotive.

The acquisition also expands Micross' geographic footprint in the US and broadens its presence in medical and other high-reliability end markets.