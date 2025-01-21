GF to set up New York advanced packaging and photonics centre

The new centre aims to enable semiconductors to be securely manufactured, processed, packaged and tested entirely within the US, addressing growing demands driven by advancements in AI and other critical technologies.

The facility will support silicon photonics and 3D and heterogeneously integrated (HI) chips, to meet power, bandwidth, and density requirements in data centers and edge devices. Silicon photonics chips are also positioned to address power and performance needs in automotive, communications, radar, and other critical infrastructure applications.

“We’re proud to partner at the state and federal level on this new center, which is a direct response to our customers asking for more geodiversity in their supply chains and additional support with advanced packaging solutions for GF silicon photonics, Trusted, and 3D/HI offerings,” says Dr. Thomas Caulfield, president and CEO of GF, in a press release. “The New York Advanced Packaging and Photonics Center will be unique in our industry and will play a vital role in the continued growth of the Empire State’s world-class semiconductor manufacturing and innovation ecosystem.”

GF is investing USD 575 million in the project, with an additional USD 186 million allocated for research and development over the next decade. The initiative is expected to create around 100 full-time jobs in New York over the next five years.

The project will receive significant public support, including up to USD 20 million from New York State, which is in addition to the previously announced USD 550 million in support for GF from the New York State Green CHIPS program. The US Department of Commerce will provide up to USD 75 million in direct funding to support the centre.

By advancing domestic capabilities, the new center aims to help reduce reliance on overseas packaging operations, which currently dominate the semiconductor industry.