© Soitec
Business |
New Chief Sales Officer joins Soitec
Soitec has appointed Ruth Hernandez as Chief Sales Officer.
Ruth Hernandez brings with her 25 years of experience working with major semiconductor companies such as Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated and GlobalFoundries across five countries. She will play a key role in driving the next chapter of Soitec’s long-term growth strategy and strengthening Soitec’s customer networks.
Ruth succeeds Yvon Pastol who will leave the company on January 31, after having led the global Sales organization since August 2020.