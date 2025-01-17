GM signs agreement with Vianode

The synthetic graphite will be used in EV batteries produced by Ultium Cells, a joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution. The agreement will be in effect from 2027, when Vianode begins production at its North American facility, until 2033.

“This project will help advance our battery technology and increase value for our customers,” said Jeff Morrison, GM’s Senior Vice President for Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, in a statement.

“The entire EV ecosystem relies on imports of a single critical mineral. What General Motors wants, and what we want, is a resilient supply chain for North America,” Vianode CEO Burkhard Straube told Reuters.

Straube also revealed plans regarding the location of Vianode’s factory. The facility will be built in the United States or Canada, near GM and LG’s battery production sites. However, Straube stated that he could not disclose the exact location as negotiations with partners and governments are still ongoing.

“The EV industry is still evolving, and developing a new mine takes a decade or more. With synthetic graphite, we can establish a new plant within two or three years,” Straube added.

The facility, upon completion of its initial planned phase, is expected to produce around 80,000 tons of synthetic graphite annually, enough to supply approximately 1.5 million EVs.

Vianode’s synthetic graphite anode material has a 90% lower CO2 footprint compared to conventional production methods. Straube also emphasized that his company can scale operations more quickly than traditional mining activities.