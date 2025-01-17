PGZ and Raytheon launch Expert Cable Center in Poland

The center will play a pivotal role in manufacturing cables for the Patriot system and supporting the Polish Armed Forces with equipment repairs. The first cables are expected to be delivered by 2026. Raytheon, a subsidiary of RTX, will collaborate with WZU to ensure the project meets the highest technical and quality standards.

Modern Infrastructure to Meet Strategic Goals

As part of the program, WZU has completely overhauled one of its buildings, transforming a 2,000-square-meter space into a fully equipped facility. The center now features advanced assembly stations, a quality control zone, and a dedicated warehouse. These upgrades ensure the facility’s readiness to meet the stringent requirements of the Patriot program.

“Today’s agreement demonstrates WZU’s growing expertise through offset programs that deliver tangible results,” said Mateusz Roszkiewicz, Director of Strategy and Development at PGZ, in press release. “It’s an excellent example of how advanced technologies are being transferred and implemented under Phase I of the WISŁA program’s Offset Commitments.”

Strengthening Polish-American Cooperation

The partnership between PGZ and Raytheon underscores the ongoing collaboration between Poland and the United States in the defense sector. Caroline Touchstone, Director of Polish Programs at Raytheon, highlighted the company’s commitment to fostering local expertise and building new capabilities.

“As a trusted partner of Poland’s defense industry, Raytheon is committed to strengthening cooperation with Polish companies and supporting the development of new capabilities to enhance Poland’s security,” said Touchstone in press release. “This agreement reflects our dedication to sharing advanced knowledge and skills with local industry partners.”

A Landmark for WZU’s 65th Anniversary

The launch of the Expert Cable Center coincides with WZU’s 65th anniversary, marking a significant achievement in the company’s history. According to Maciej Besciak, President of WZU’s Management Board, this milestone demonstrates the company’s ability to meet the high-quality standards set by its American partner and the Polish Armed Forces.

“This success is a perfect prelude to this year’s celebration of our 65th anniversary,” said Besciak. “The components produced at WZU and other PGZ-WISŁA consortium companies meet the highest standards, fulfilling all technical requirements.”

Advancing Poland’s Defense Industry

The establishment of the Expert Cable Center represents a crucial step in strengthening Poland’s defense manufacturing base. By integrating advanced technologies and building local expertise, the collaboration between WZU and Raytheon sets a benchmark for future industrial partnerships. This initiative not only supports Poland’s strategic defense goals but also showcases the country’s growing role in the global defense ecosystem.