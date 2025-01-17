Infineon launches SURF unit to drive sensor and RF growth

The SURF unit combines expertise in sensors and RF technologies, aiming to capitalise on a market projected to exceed USD 20 billion by 2027. According to Dr. Thomas Schafbauer, head of the SURF unit, the move addresses increasing demand for solutions driven by trends in green energy, smart IoT, and clean mobility.

"Our dedicated business unit for sensors and RF allows for the expansion of our sales activities and combines our innovation capabilities, offering even more differentiated system solutions for our automotive, consumer and industrial customers."

By combining its sensor and RF expertise, Infineon looks to strengthen its competitiveness and go-to-market approach by leveraging cost and R&D synergies, accelerating innovation and value to customers.