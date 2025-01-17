Farnell expands line card with the new Vishay microBRICK regulator

micoBRICK is a synchronous buck regulator module with integrated power MOSFETs and an inductor. It can supply 20 A of continuous current at up to 2 MHz switching frequency.

The regulator produces an adjustable output voltage down to 0.6 V from 4.5 V to 18 V input rail to accommodate a variety computing, consumer electronics, telecom, and industrial applications.

The device’s architecture supports ultrafast transient response with minimum output capacitance and tight ripple regulation at a very light load. The device is internally compensated and doesn’t require an external ESR network for loop stability purposes.

The device also incorporates a power saving scheme that significantly increases light-load efficiency. The regulator integrates a full protection feature set, including output over voltage protection (OVP), cycle by cycle over current protection (OCP), short circuit protection (SCP), and thermal shutdown (OTP). It also has UVLO and a user programmable soft start.

"Developers need to know what they can achieve with Vishay’s new regulator. As the smallest regulator available on the market today, it has the dual benefits of providing high performance within a small, space-saving footprint,” says Rob Burton, Global Product Segment Leader, Power Management, at Farnell, in a press release.

The microBrick is available in a lead (Pb)-free power enhanced PowerPAK MLP60-A6C package measuring only 10.6 mm x 6.5 mm x 3 mm.