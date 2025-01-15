onsemi completes acquisition of Qorvo's SiC JFET business

The addition of SiC JFET technology will complement onsemi’s extensive EliteSiC power portfolio and enable the company to address the need for high energy efficiency and power density in the AC-DC stage in power supply units for AI data centers.

In electric vehicle applications, SiC JFETs help improve efficiency and safety by replacing multiple components with a solid-state switch based on SiC JFET in battery disconnect units. In the industrial end-market, SiC JFETs enable certain energy storage topologies and solid-state circuit breakers.