MACOM invests $345 to upgrade fabs

Over the course of five years, MACOM plans to invest up to USD 345 million to modernise its Massachusetts and North Carolina semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities. The initiative is designed to strengthen the company’s position as a supplier of RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave semiconductor technologies for defense, telecommunications, and datacenter applications.

The investment plan is boosted by a preliminary, non-binding agreement with the CHIPS Program Office. Under this agreement, MACOM anticipates securing up to USD 70 million in direct federal funding through the CHIPS and Science Act. Additional support includes up to USD 180 million from a mix of federal and state sources, including USD 15.7 million from the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative. The remaining USD 165 million will be funded by MACOM’s operating cash flow over the next five years.

The investments in MACOM's Massachusetts w fab will include an expansion of the clean rooms within the existing building footprint. A Modernization of the current 100mm production lines, including GaAs, GaN, Silicon and other III-V materials. MACOM will also install 150mm GaN-on-SiC manufacturing capabilities for advanced node applications.



The wafer fabrication facility in North Carolina will also expand its clean rooms within the existing building footprint. Install 150mm wafer size production capabilities to support RF GaN-on-SiC processes, as well as the installation of advanced MOCVD epitaxial growth capabilities.