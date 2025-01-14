SK Telecom, SK hynix, Penguin ink AI data centre deal

The partnership is expected to enhance Penguin Solutions’ ability to deliver AI infrastructure solutions and services efficiently to additional markets and regions. The emphasis of the collaboration is on increasing each company’s ability to research, develop, and market high-performance, high-availability accelerated computing technologies and solutions.

“We are committed to solve the complexity of AI by designing, building, deploying, and managing cutting-edge solutions that enable us to support our customers on their AI journeys,” says Mark Adams, president and CEO of Penguin Solutions, in a press release. “This collaboration agreement reflects a shared vision of leveraging our companies’ combined strengths to deliver a broad portfolio of high-performance AI solutions to customers across the globe."

Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SK Telecom says that the collaboration will lay the foundation for building globally competitive AI data centers.