NXP deepens partnership with Honeywell

The deepens partnership builds on the companies’ existing relationship, which is focused on helping optimise how building management systems sense and control energy consumption.

The aviation collaboration will combine Honeywell’s aerospace expertise, the capabilities of Honeywell Anthem avionics and NXP’s high-performance computing architecture, enabling AI-driven aerospace technology – aiming to improve operational efficiency for planning and managing flights. The work also looks to support faster transitions to new chipsets and technologies.

The companies will team to advance large-area displays for next-generation cockpits with thinner, high-resolution screens designed to improve visual clarity and system efficiency. Additionally, they will explore how to simplify and streamline migrations to newer avionic technologies, as well as extend critical aviation technologies’ lifecycles.