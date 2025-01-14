NXP deepens partnership with Honeywell
Honeywell and NXP Semiconductors will expand their partnership to accelerate aviation product development and chart the path for autonomous flight.
The deepens partnership builds on the companies’ existing relationship, which is focused on helping optimise how building management systems sense and control energy consumption.
The aviation collaboration will combine Honeywell’s aerospace expertise, the capabilities of Honeywell Anthem avionics and NXP’s high-performance computing architecture, enabling AI-driven aerospace technology – aiming to improve operational efficiency for planning and managing flights. The work also looks to support faster transitions to new chipsets and technologies.
The companies will team to advance large-area displays for next-generation cockpits with thinner, high-resolution screens designed to improve visual clarity and system efficiency. Additionally, they will explore how to simplify and streamline migrations to newer avionic technologies, as well as extend critical aviation technologies’ lifecycles.
"Bringing avionics closer to autonomous flight requires a unique combination of high-performance processing and AI, advanced connectivity and security, and functional safety. NXP’s broad portfolio and systems solutions approach makes us a natural partner for Honeywell on the journey towards creating innovative, intelligent and autonomous avionics that can sense, think and act," says Kurt Sievers, President and CEO, NXP Semiconductors in a press release.