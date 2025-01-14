Nova Metrion selected by unnamed memory manufacturer

The company says tat it expects to receive additional orders from this customer – described as one of the world's leading memory manufacturers – as it expands its inline metrology capabilities.

The platform is designed from the ground up for a high-volume manufacturing environment. Nova says that the Metrion platform provides tighter process control and improves yield by allowing inline SIMS (secondary ion mass spectrometry) measurements of materials composition depth profiles in next-generation devices. The platform was, according to Nova, selected based on its ability to perform full-wafer measurements of epitaxial layers, with high sensitivity and precision.