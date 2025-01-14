Nova Metrion selected by unnamed memory manufacturer
Nova’s Metrion platform has been selected by an unnamed memory manufacturer for its most advanced DRAM R&D as well as DRAM and NAND high-volume manufacturing lines.
The company says tat it expects to receive additional orders from this customer – described as one of the world's leading memory manufacturers – as it expands its inline metrology capabilities.
The platform is designed from the ground up for a high-volume manufacturing environment. Nova says that the Metrion platform provides tighter process control and improves yield by allowing inline SIMS (secondary ion mass spectrometry) measurements of materials composition depth profiles in next-generation devices. The platform was, according to Nova, selected based on its ability to perform full-wafer measurements of epitaxial layers, with high sensitivity and precision.
"Bridging the chasm between lab and fab environments is becoming a critical factor in enabling next-generation device manufacturing," says Gaby Waisman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nova, in a press release. "Our ability to provide customers with unique solutions like the Nova Metrion, addresses the increasing need for materials process control in advanced memory and logic devices."