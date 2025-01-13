Park Systems buys Swiss optical metrology business
Korea's Park Systems has acquired Lyncée Tec SA, a Lausanne-based specialist in digital holographic microscope (DHM) technology.
Lyncée Tec emerged out of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), after developing the first DHM in a laboratory 25 years ago. Its hologram technology can collect 3D information without scanning, and do so 100 times faster than conventional interferometry-based optical profiling.
The deal should strengthen Park Systems' optical metrology business, following its purchase of Accurion – a manufacturer of imaging spectroscopic ellipsometers – in 2022.
"This acquisition represents a pivotal step in our journey to become an equipment company with a comprehensive suite of solutions for semiconductor processes. Park Systems will integrate Lyncée Tec's DHM technology into our Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) platform and build a fully automated DHM system, targeting various semiconductor applications, especially advanced packaging" said Dr. Sang-il Park, Founder and CEO of Park Systems.