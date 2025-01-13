Park Systems buys Swiss optical metrology business

Lyncée Tec emerged out of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), after developing the first DHM in a laboratory 25 years ago. Its hologram technology can collect 3D information without scanning, and do so 100 times faster than conventional interferometry-based optical profiling.

The deal should strengthen Park Systems' optical metrology business, following its purchase of Accurion – a manufacturer of imaging spectroscopic ellipsometers – in 2022.