Through this partnership, Sivers will supply high-performance chips to support the telecom provider’s infrastructure, helping to address the increasing demand for faster and more efficient communication networks. The agreement comes at a time when telecom companies are investing heavily in the expansion of 5G infrastructure globally, making this collaboration an important step toward meeting these demands.

The chips developed under this agreement will play a significant role in supporting the rollout of 5G networks and other next-generation technologies. The long-term nature of the collaboration also opens the door to additional projects between the two companies in the future, as telecom infrastructure continues to evolve.

Sivers Semiconductors in the Telecom Sector

Sivers Semiconductors has built a solid reputation in the telecom industry, providing solutions that address the technical demands of modern communication networks. The company’s focus on developing high-performance chips positions it well to support the ongoing transformation of global telecom infrastructure.

“This award builds a stronger, deeper connection with a strategic customer in this millimeter-wave market segment. Winning this competitive bid is another testament to our differentiated beamforming technology, and we value this trusted partnership as another step towards sustainable success in our journey,” said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors.

“This design win is extremely important as it secures the millimeter-wave telecom revenue and product roadmap for Sivers,” added Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director of the Wireless Division at Sivers Semiconductors. “I am very proud of our team, as we now have several competitive design wins over the past few months, totaling nearly $18.5M in revenue.”

Looking Ahead

This new collaboration adds to Sivers Semiconductors’ growing presence in the telecom sector. As demand for 5G and other advanced technologies continues to rise, the company is well-positioned to continue supporting the telecom industry with innovative semiconductor solutions.

The partnership provides Sivers with the opportunity to expand its role in telecom infrastructure and further contribute to the development of networks that will shape the future of communication.