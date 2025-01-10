Nvidia criticizes U.S. plan to tighten AI chip export controls

The main objective of these restrictions is to limit access to advanced technologies for countries like China. However, Nvidia has warned that overly stringent regulations could harm not only its business but also stifle innovation across the AI sector.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that the new regulations would build on export restrictions introduced in 2023, which already limited the sale of high-performance AI chips like Nvidia’s H100 to China. The proposed measures would reportedly impose even stricter barriers, potentially affecting other key semiconductor manufacturers as well. This suggests the potential for widespread repercussions across the chipmaking industry.

Nvidia has highlighted that previous restrictions forced the company to develop special versions of its chips with reduced capabilities to comply with U.S. export requirements. Company representatives caution that further tightening of these rules could significantly affect revenues while eroding the U.S.’s technological leadership in AI.

What’s at stake? Experts quoted by both Reuters and Bloomberg predict that if these new restrictions are implemented, they could accelerate China’s efforts to develop its own chipmaking capabilities. This, in turn, could deepen the technological divide between the U.S. and China.

The proposed restrictions are still under discussion, and their final form will depend on decisions by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The outcome will be closely watched by the global electronics industry, especially in light of the intensifying international competition in semiconductors.