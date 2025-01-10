YES receives multiple orders of VertaCure PLP systems

These systems will be utilised in the manufacturing of AI and HPC solutions, where they will support 2.5D/3D packaging.

VertaCure PLP is a fully automated vacuum curing system that provides complete removal of residual solvents, uniform temperature distribution, and precise management of heating and cooling rates.

The system supports various panel sizes, including 600 mm x 600 mm, 510 mm x 515 mm, and 300 mm x 300 mm. It offers production-proven performance with superior film properties, high throughput compared to atmospheric curing, and multi-zone temperature control with laminar flow for excellent uniformity and particle performance. The system is particularly suited for Polyimide, PBO, build-up layer curing, and bonding anneal processes.

“Today’s AI and HPC solutions are moving to a chiplet based architecture that provides better performance, larger memory and allows more heat dissipation. These solutions also require larger substrates,” said Saket Chadda, SVP of Dry BU at YES, in a press release. “To accommodate these large substrate sizes and increasing bandwidth requirements, the semiconductor industry is moving to panel-based substrates.”

Chadda emphasised the benefits of the system for AI and HPC applications, stating, “It also delivers superior mechanical, thermal and electrical properties for a large variety of polymers for wafer-level packaging that are critical for AI and HPC related applications.”