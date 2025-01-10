Hemlock bags $325M in CHIPS Act funding for polysilicon plant

HSC is the only U.S.-owned manufacturer of hyper-pure polysilicon and is one of just five companies in the world producing polysilicon to the purity level needed to serve the leading-edge semiconductor market. The funding that the company now has received is set to create 180 permanent manufacturing and also ensure a reliable domestic supply of the advanced polysilicon needed for leading-edge chip production.

"Establishing a domestic source of these materials is important for development of leading-edge chip applications, which helps bolster our economic and national security. Through targeted investments like this, the Biden-Harris Administration is driving technological innovation in industries of the future and creating jobs across the country,” says U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, in a press release.

HSC Chairman and CEO AB Ghosh emphasised the facility’s role in revitalising the U.S. semiconductor supply chain and praised the support from the Department of Commerce and government partners.