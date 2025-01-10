NXP acquires TTTech Auto for $625 million
NXP is strengthening its automotive business by acquiring TTEch Auto, a software solution provider specialised in the systems, safety and security required for SDVs, in an all-cash transaction valued at USD 625 million.
TTTech Auto, based in Vienna, Austria, focuses on safety-critical systems and middleware for software-defined vehicles (SDVs). The company Auto has established business relationships with many big-name automotive OEMs, allowing them to focus on the driving experience while providing solutions that optimise performance, safety, integration, and software updates.
Pending regulatory approvals, TTTech Auto – including its management team, intellectual property, assets, and approximately 1,100 engineering staff – will join NXPs automotive team.
The automotive industry is currently undergoing a transformation, shifting from conventional hardware-based designs to platform-based SDVs with increasingly sophisticated, interconnected hardware and software systems. A transformation which enables feature upgradeability, data-driven services, and native cloud development. The SDV is set to expand to a 45% penetration of global auto production in 2027, reflecting a 48% CAGR between 2024 and 20271.
"This acquisition combines NXP’s automotive portfolio with a leading global player in safety software solutions. The inclusion of TTTech Auto’s software into the NXP CoreRide solution further strengthens NXP’s automotive value proposition and accelerates the automotive industry’s transformation to software-defined vehicles. NXP CoreRide enables automakers to deploy their best-in-class, differentiated vehicle platforms more efficiently, faster, and safely. Our acquisition of TTTech Auto is the next big step in NXP’s journey to become the leading provider of intelligent edge systems in automotive and Industrial IoT," says Jens Hinrichsen, executive vice president and general manager of analog & automotive embedded systems at NXP Semiconductors, in a press release.