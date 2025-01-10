NXP acquires TTTech Auto for $625 million

TTTech Auto, based in Vienna, Austria, focuses on safety-critical systems and middleware for software-defined vehicles (SDVs). The company Auto has established business relationships with many big-name automotive OEMs, allowing them to focus on the driving experience while providing solutions that optimise performance, safety, integration, and software updates.

Pending regulatory approvals, TTTech Auto – including its management team, intellectual property, assets, and approximately 1,100 engineering staff – will join NXPs automotive team.

The automotive industry is currently undergoing a transformation, shifting from conventional hardware-based designs to platform-based SDVs with increasingly sophisticated, interconnected hardware and software systems. A transformation which enables feature upgradeability, data-driven services, and native cloud development. The SDV is set to expand to a 45% penetration of global auto production in 2027, reflecting a 48% CAGR between 2024 and 20271.