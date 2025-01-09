Riber secures a repeat order for an MBE 412 cluster system

Teledyne Imaging Sensors (TIS) has invested in the MBE 412 cluster system to expand its production capacity and fulfill additional contracts for manufacturing new high-performance infrared devices. The order, follows one placed in July 2024 and strengthens the relationship between Riber and Teledyne.

With this acquisition, Teledyne will operate a fleet of three MBE 412 cluster systems dedicated to producing advanced devices for infrared cameras used in space and terrestrial astronomy.

Riber's automated MBE 412 cluster platform is specifically designed to meet the demands of advanced applications, particularly for growing MCT (mercury cadmium telluride) materials. It features an extremely low growth window of approximately 200°C and exceptional uniformity, with variations of less than 1% on 7 x 7 cm samples.

"We are proud to be the reference partner of Teledyne Imaging Sensors. This 40-year collaboration, built on trust and excellence, serves as a model for us. As the first link in the value chain, we are honored to contribute to advancing cutting-edge technologies for space exploration," says Annie Geoffroy, President and CEO of RIBER, in a press release.

The order will be delivered in 2025.