Micron breaks ground on new $7B HBM advanced packaging facility

The new HBM advanced packaging facility, touted as the first of its kind in Singapore, is scheduled to start operations in 2026 – with a significant capacity expansion planned for 2027 to support the growing demand for AI technologies.

“As AI adoption proliferates across industries, the demand for advanced memory and storage solutions will continue to increase robustly,” says Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron, in a press release. “With the continued support of the Singapore government, our investment in this HBM advanced packaging facility strengthens our position to address the expanding AI opportunities ahead.”

Micron plans to invest approximately USD 7 billion in the facility through the decade, creating around 1,400 jobs initially and potentially expanding to 3,000 positions. These roles will focus on packaging development, assembly, and testing.

The company also aims to support long-term NAND manufacturing needs in Singapore while adjusting its production pace based on market demand. Micron says it will maintain flexibility in managing the pace of capacity ramps in both the HBM and NAND facilities to align with market demand.