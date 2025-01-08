Hanmi Semiconductor breaks ground on seventh plant

The two-story facility in Incheon, South Korea, – with a total floor area of 14,000 square metres – will produce high-spec HBM3E with 12 or more stacks for global clients like Nvidia and Broadcom, a press release reads.

“With the rapid growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market, the global HBM market is expanding exponentially every year,” says Kwak Dong Shin Chairman of Hanmi Semiconductor.

The company has secured a production line spanning a total area of 89,523 square meters. Based on revenue, the company is capable of generating up to KRW 2 trillion.

The chairman continues to say “The AI market is projected to grow exponentially, and our equipment currently produces over 90% of the HBM3E 12-layer products supplied to leading global AI players like NVIDIA and Broadcom. HANMI Semiconductor is expected to grow rapidly as well.”

The company's seventh plant is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of this year.

According to market research from TrendForce, the global HBM market size is expected to surge by 157% from USD 18.2 billion in 2024 to USD 46.7 billion in 2025.