XIVER takes over Philips' MEMS foundry

XIVER supplies ultrathin membranes for ASML's latest chip machines based on extreme ultraviolet lithography, as well as, for example, filters for infrared detectors for the automotive industry.



A Dutch consortium of private investors, led by Brabant-based investor Cees Meeuwis, has now acquired the MEMS foundry. An experienced leadership team has been installed with John van Soerland and Kees Wesdorp. Van Soerland will become CEO and Wesdorp Chairman of the Board of the company based in Eindhoven.

The new management states in a press release that it sees great opportunities for the only independent MEMS foundry in Europe – that is not Chinese-owned.

"XIVER is heading for a very bright future with a lot of growth. That is driven by the unique products we make here in Eindhoven combined with the high-quality employees working here," says John Van Soerland, CEO of XIVER.