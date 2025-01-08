XIVER takes over Philips' MEMS foundry
The MEMS foundry at the High Tech Campus Eindhoven, will remain in Dutch hands. The former Philips unit will continue as an independent company and will be named XIVER, following a divestment to a consortium of private investors.
XIVER supplies ultrathin membranes for ASML's latest chip machines based on extreme ultraviolet lithography, as well as, for example, filters for infrared detectors for the automotive industry.
A Dutch consortium of private investors, led by Brabant-based investor Cees Meeuwis, has now acquired the MEMS foundry. An experienced leadership team has been installed with John van Soerland and Kees Wesdorp. Van Soerland will become CEO and Wesdorp Chairman of the Board of the company based in Eindhoven.
The new management states in a press release that it sees great opportunities for the only independent MEMS foundry in Europe – that is not Chinese-owned.
"XIVER is heading for a very bright future with a lot of growth. That is driven by the unique products we make here in Eindhoven combined with the high-quality employees working here," says John Van Soerland, CEO of XIVER.
"This was a unique opportunity for us, one that doesn't come around often. XIVER is a promising company enabling ground-breaking innovations for the healthcare, automotive and high-tech industries, among others. I look forward to putting our experience in semiconductors and health technology into practice, building on Philips' unique R&D heritage," adds Kees Wesdorp.