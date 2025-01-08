Cohu completes acquisition of Tignis

Tignis is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) process control and analytics-based monitoring software. The companies entered into the agreement on December 16, 2024.

The acquisition enables Cohu to expand its analytics offerings to the estimated USD 2.6 billion semiconductor process control market targeted by Tignis’ PAICe Monitor and PAICe Maker solutions. These products leverage the insights of physical phenomena with AI, machine learning (ML), and data science to deliver advanced predictive and prescriptive automation solutions for semiconductor manufacturing. Tignis is also expected to deepen Cohu’s expertise in data science while adding advanced analytics to its DI-Core software.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and with development teams in the U.S. and Canada, Tignis was founded in 2017 to bring AI capabilities to process control, enabling optimisation of complex semiconductor and industrial manufacturing processes.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.