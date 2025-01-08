Zinitix expands into notebook touchpad module market

Building on its history of supplying touch IC products for mobile and wearable devices, Zinitix has entered the touchpad module market for notebooks and tablet covers.

With a strong presence in markets such as China, the US, and Korea, Zinitix has established itself as a key player in smart device-specific products such as touch, haptic, and power ICs. The company has been supplying wearable ICs to major global manufacturers, including Xiaomi, BBK, and Samsung Electronics.

Zinitix recently accelerated its global market expansion by introducing touchpad modules for Samsung Electronics and other global manufacturers, establishing the touchpad module market for notebooks and tablet covers as a key growth engine. This expansion is part of Zinitix's strategic effort to strengthen its presence in the smart device and IT sectors, enhancing its competitiveness in the global market.