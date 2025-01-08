Inventec laboratory for developing UWB solutions is powered by NXP
Investec has launched a lab at its facility in Taoyuan, Taiwan. The laboratory aims to design and develop Ultra-Wideband (UWB) based systems for the automotive industry by leveraging NXP’s solution offering including the NXP Trimension UWB portfolio.
With a proven record in servers, Inventec announced in 2022 that it would expand its design capabilities into the automotive market with plans to create a “Server in Car,” transforming vehicles into mobile offices. The company partnered with NXP to develop central gateways, in-vehicle servers, and wireless chargers.
To enhance its offerings for carmakers and Tier-1 suppliers, Inventec is adding systems with UWB technology to its portfolio. Its Taoyuan lab will focus on developing UWB-based solutions for Tier-1 suppliers and OEMs.
"NXP’s Trimension UWB-based systems enables us to provide our customers the best-in-class system solutions for people protection and a more convenient driver experience via UWB localization and radar function. The establishment of the lab will facilitate the integration of our design capabilities with NXP technologies to develop advanced intelligent automotive solutions for a smarter and safer world,” says Sam Yeh, Chairman of Inventec in a press release.
"We are proud to see the strategic collaboration with Inventec has moved to the next milestone and to see Inventec investing in UWB Technology. The lab will accelerate the progress of software-defined vehicles to the next level. The auto industry has to become faster and more efficient, and NXP is pleased to extend its system solutions portfolio to enable next-generation architectures, electrification, smart and secure car access systems, and more," adds Elton Tsang, Senior Sales Director of NXP Semiconductors Taiwan