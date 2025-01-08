Inventec laboratory for developing UWB solutions is powered by NXP

With a proven record in servers, Inventec announced in 2022 that it would expand its design capabilities into the automotive market with plans to create a “Server in Car,” transforming vehicles into mobile offices. The company partnered with NXP to develop central gateways, in-vehicle servers, and wireless chargers.

To enhance its offerings for carmakers and Tier-1 suppliers, Inventec is adding systems with UWB technology to its portfolio. Its Taoyuan lab will focus on developing UWB-based solutions for Tier-1 suppliers and OEMs.

"NXP’s Trimension UWB-based systems enables us to provide our customers the best-in-class system solutions for people protection and a more convenient driver experience via UWB localization and radar function. The establishment of the lab will facilitate the integration of our design capabilities with NXP technologies to develop advanced intelligent automotive solutions for a smarter and safer world,” says Sam Yeh, Chairman of Inventec in a press release.