Wistron and NXP launches joint lab

With this venture, the companies are looking to establish a complete verification and development environment to accelerate the innovation and development of next generation electrical and electronic (E/E) architectures for software-defined vehicles (SDV).

The lab will integrate NXP's latest generation of automotive networking solutions including the recently announced S32J, S32G vehicle network processors complemented with the VR5510 PMIC, S32K microcontrollers supported by the FS25 safety system basis chip – as well as professional technical support with Wistron's system integration capabilities.

According to a press release the lab will focus on R&D and verification of key technologies for automotive Ethernet, such as in-vehicle network architecture design, network security protection, and system compatibility testing.