Murata to acquire Sensoride Corporation
Japanese electronic component manufacturer Murata Manufacturing, says that its subsidiary, Murata Electronics North America, has entered into an agreement to acquire Sensoride Corporation.
Murata says that the acquisition will contribute to the performance improvement of the company's radar products, thanks to Sensoride’s radar signal processing technology.
Sensoride is located in San Diego, California and currently has seven employees. The company focuses on building high-resolution radars for automotive applications, robotics, and drones.
The company has not disclosed further details about the acquisition at this time