Elmos partners with Samsung Foundry

Elmos and Samsung started their partnership with the manufacturing of ICs for automotive applications at Samsung's facilities back in 2020. Since the beginning of this partnership, Samsung Foundry has been strengthening Elmos' fabless manufacturing strategy by providing access to a range of advanced process technologies for automotive applications.

"As the number of digital, sensor and mixed-signal functions in new cars continues to increase, Elmos is able to introduce highly innovative semiconductor solutions to the market, making mobility more efficient, more comfortable, safer, and more sustainable. After the successful ramp of the first 10 products in Samsung's 130nm BCD technology to the global automotive market, the intensified collaboration with Samsung Foundry will accelerate process development and provide an even broader access to state-of-the-art, next-generation technologies for future growth," the German company writes in a press release.