Ansys to sell PowerArtist to Keysight

Ansys and Synopsys determined that the sale of PowerArtist was necessary to obtain regulatory approval for Synopsys' proposed acquisition of Ansys.

PowerArtist is a RTL design-for-power platform used by semiconductor companies for early-stage power analysis, profiling and reduction.

"We are proud of the role PowerArtist has played to advance low power innovation across semiconductor design applications," said John Lee, vice president and general manager, electronics semiconductor and optics business unit at Ansys, in a press release. "PowerArtist will continue to flourish as part of Keysight's portfolio as a leading, independent RTL power product agnostic of vendor-specific design implementation flows."

Keysight's acquisition of the PowerArtist business furthers its strategy to expand its position in the high-performance system design and simulation software sector.

"Our acquisition of the RTL design-for-power solution from Ansys will further expand our portfolio of design engineering software solutions," adds Niels Faché, vice president and general manager, Keysight Design Engineering Software. "We look forward to strengthening our offering in digital systems and welcoming the PowerArtist team to Keysight."

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.