Germany still believes in Northvolt investment

“Germany needs its battery factory. There is a reason why the European Commission decided in early December to subsidize the production of battery cells with one billion euros. This is an important signal if we want to be competitive in Europe and have sound supply chains. But even more important is to improve the framework conditions for e-mobility.” – Günther continued for NAP.

The politician cited a functioning used car market for electric vehicles, a nationwide expansion of charging stations and competitive prices for electricity from renewable energy sources as examples.

Regarding investment in Heide, Günther explained that making a decision aimed at an indefinite future is never without risk. However, the politician sees tremendous growth opportunities with the construction of the plant.