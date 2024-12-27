Zettabyte partners with Foxconn to advance AI data centers

Zettabyte, a tech company operating in the AI data center software and infrastructure solutions sector, and Apple supplier Foxconn have formed a partnership, underpinned by capital funding, with the aim to drive innovation and expand the adoption of energy-efficient AI solutions worldwide.

At the forefront of Zettabyte’s offerings is Zware, its advanced AI data center management software.

Zware optimizes GPU performance, lowering energy usage while maximizing computing output. This cutting-edge solution empowers businesses to achieve efficiency and sustainability in AI computing, Zettabyte said in a media release.

“We are thrilled to partner with Foxconn, a company renowned for its excellence in manufacturing and innovation,” said Kenneth Tai, Chairman of Zettabyte. “This partnership will accelerate the deployment of our technology, meeting the surging demand for high-performance, energy-efficient AI computing globally.”

According to Foxconn, Zware’s ability to enhance AI data center operations while significantly reducing energy consumption opens opportunities to set new benchmarks for the future of AI data centers.

Earlier in December, Zettabyte announced a strategic partnership with EMS provider Pegatron Corporation.

In October, Zettabyte announced it would implement liquid cooling across the entire floor for Taiwanese data center provider, Chief Telecom Inc. This technology reduces the energy use of traditional air-cooled systems, making operations more efficient, Zettabyte said.