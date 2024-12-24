n-hop, OneAsia partner on data transfer, network solutions

n-hop technologies Limited, which operates in the telecommunications and computer networking space, and OneAsia Network Limited (OneAsia), which has data centers across APAC, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on large data transfer solutions and AI Data Centre networking technologies.

This partnership seeks to establish a strategic framework to integrate n-hop’s advanced BATS protocol technology into OneAsia’s operations. The collaboration aims to enhance data transmission reliability and optimize network performance across various applications. By leveraging the BATS technology, the two companies intend to develop robust solutions that boost data flow efficiency and responsiveness, according to a media release.

The BATS protocol can increase throughput and decrease latency of a communication network, besides ensuring smooth data transfer even under a high traffic environment.

As per the agreement, a trial to prove the BATS protocol’s efficiency in transferring large data files between Hong Kong and other cities in Asia will be undertaken; the integration of the BATS technology into OneAsia’s SD-WAN offerings will be explored to strengthen its market competitiveness and business value proposition; and n-hop will develop a BATS protocol chipset tailored for AI data center networking while OneAsia will provide technical input to ensure that the solution can meet the ultra-high-speed requirements.

Both companies will also assess commercial models for integrating and licensing the BATS technology within OneAsia’s business framework.

“This partnership is a pivotal step toward enhancing data transfer capabilities, especially as AI-generated data volumes continue to grow,” Stephen Ho, Co-Founder and CEO of n-hop technologies Limited, said. “By combining our innovative BATS protocol with OneAsia’s extensive infrastructure, we aim to redefine data delivery standards and network efficiency.”