Hong Kong’s Trio AI partners with HKT in AISC solution

AI infrastructure service provider Trio AI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with HKT to explore opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence Super Computing (AISC) solution space in Asia through their combined business networks and expertise.

HKT offers end-to-end enterprise solutions, connectivity and smart living offerings.

According to Verified Market Research, the global GPU market size was valued at USD 33.47 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 477.37 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 33.3% from 2022 to 2030, demonstrating strong market expansion.

The agreement between Trio and HKT establishes a collaborative framework to explore the opportunities to resell, market and promote the AISC solution in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and Southeast Asia.

“From logistics to creative, healthcare to finance, manufacturing to retail, AI is empowering businesses to solve complex problems, optimize operations, and unlock new opportunities,” Dr. David Chung, CEO, Trio AI, said. “On 23 August, we launched the first 1,000-GPU cluster in Hong Kong, and we plan to continue increasing our investment, with the capability to expand to over 10,000 GPUs in the future. We would like to express our gratitude to HKT for their support in establishing this strategic partnership, and we look forward to more milestones in AI together with our partners, driving technological innovation in Hong Kong.”

“Our strategic partnership with Trio AI expands access to HPC services for a broader range of enterprises and institutions, addressing the increasing need for supercomputing capabilities driven by AI, while fostering innovation and improving operational efficiency across various sectors,” Steve Ng, Managing Director, Commercial Group, HKT, said. “Powered by HKT’s AI Superhighway, we provide ultra-high-speed2 and ultra-low-latency3 connectivity, linking Trio AI’s 1024-GPU cluster with enterprise and institutional data centers across the city.”

Over the next two years, Trio AI and HKT will work closely to identify, develop and implement go-to-market strategies for the AISC solution. This collaboration will also focus on multi-brand GPU management and AI professional services, utilizing Trio AI’s AIDC platform management software alongside its AI services team to deliver high-quality AI solutions and operational experiences to customers.

Both parties will also explore ways to leverage Trio AI’s AI computing power and servers, providing high-quality AI computing resources for Hong Kong customers.