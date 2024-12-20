Polish innovator secures major OLED partnership in China

The agreement represents an important step in Noctiluc's development and could significantly contribute to the introduction of more efficient OLED technologies to the market. Thanks to this cooperation, the Polish company has a chance to strengthen its position as an innovator in the advanced chemistry industry.

“I am pleased that we are starting advanced work with such a significant Partner. It is also important for us that this cooperation does not take away our independence. Our proprietary material is the subject of a patent application to which the Company has full rights. We can offer it to many entities and for a wide range of applications, from sputtered (PVD) or printed (IJP) OLED displays to other applications in organic electronics, such as photovoltaic cells,” said Mateusz Nowak, Director of Business Development with Noctiluca.

Noctiluca has been working on innovative solutions in the field of OLED emitters for years. In 2023, the company expanded its scope to include other display layers. The new approach allows it to offer more comprehensive solutions, which is in line with its mission to provide advanced materials for the products of the future.

The key achievement of Noctiluca is the development of a proprietary emissive material based on EIL technology. Tests conducted at the company's Korean laboratory showed that the new blue OLEDs have a fifteen-fold increase in pixel life and reduced power consumption, while maintaining high quality of emitted light.

“Our team asked ourselves: is there another way to improve the structure of the OLED device and improve the blue light emission performance than changing the emitter structure itself? We decided to take an unusual approach to solving the OLED blue pixel problem - that is, to improve the blue emitter parameters not by creating a new emitter, but by creating an auxiliary material. A material that will be applied to the non-emissive layers of the OLED device and will affect the energy consumption and life expectancy of the emitter. And that's how the new EIL material was developed,” said Mariusz Bosiak, Board Member of Noctiluca.

“Work in qualifying our material for new applications beyond OLED is ongoing. I hope that we will soon be able to boast more contracts, both in the display market and beyond. This will be the quintessence of the strategy we have chosen to provide modern materials for products of the future,” Nowak concluded.

The OLED market is growing rapidly and is forecast to reach $344.58 billion by 2034. This technology is used by major global companies such as LG, Samsung, BoE and TCL. And it is gradually displacing older solutions and becoming a standard in high-end segments. One of its pioneers is the Polish company Noctiluca.