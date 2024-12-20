Poles are revolutionizing the immediate translation market

The set consists of two earphones - one for each speaker. The headphones work with the dedicated free mobile app Vasco Connect, available on Android & iOS operating systems, or in combination with selected translators from the company's portfolio, such as Vasco Translator V4.

“We have created a breakthrough product that meets the diverse needs of users. Vasco Translator E1 is simple and convenient to use, provides high quality translations, enables multilingual conversation for several people at the same time, and features a minimalist, elegant design,” – Maciej Góralski, CEO of Vasco Electronics, said in a press release.

The set consists of two earphones - one for each caller. The headphones work with the dedicated free mobile app Vasco Connect, available on Android & iOS operating systems, or in combination with selected translators from the company's portfolio, such as Vasco Translator V4. The handsets, along with the app on the phone, support more than 50 languages. Pairing with Vasco Translator V4, on the other hand, allows users to speak 64 languages and enjoy free internet for translation for life.

“The process is constantly refined by our in-house team of language experts, who evaluate the quality of the translations, selecting the best model for a given language pair. As a result, we are able to achieve very high translation accuracy,” – added Tomasz Stomski, Chief Product Officer at Vasco Electronics.

It is worth mentioning that less than two months ago this Polish company succeeded in entering the Chinese market. Polish technological innovations, especially in the consumer electronics sector, are rarely hosted in China. That's why Vasco's entry into this extremely difficult market is of special significance.