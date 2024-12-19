EU approves €1.3B support for Italian semiconductor plant

The EUR 3.2 billion project aims to strengthen Europe’s technological autonomy and supply chain resilience, aligning with the European Chips Act.

The facility will focus on advanced packaging solutions that integrate chiplets using panel-level instead of wafer-level packaging, along with 3D integration techniques. The plant will handle key manufacturing steps, namely chip assembly, packaging and testing. The plant, which is expected to be operating at full capacity in 2033, is expected to process approximatively 10,000 panels per week.

Silicon Box has committed to fostering broader benefits for the EU semiconductor value chain, advancing next-generation packaging technologies, and providing education and workforce training.

Set to reach full capacity by 2033, the plant will play a pivotal role in addressing Europe's semiconductor needs and managing supply chain challenges.