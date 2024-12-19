Kontron secures major defense order valued at €165 million

The order is expected to be worth around EUR 165 million and includes the provision of high-performance VPX computing and communication computing units for mobile and stationary surveillance applications.

The customer, which specialises in the development of advanced sensor technologies for military, civilian, and commercial applications, will use Kontron's system solution to support its advanced surveillance technology.

The solution is specially designed for military applications and offers error-free, reliable, and secure operation even under extreme conditions.