NXP to acquire automotive networking company Aviva Links

Increased adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), such as in-cabin digital cockpits for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), requires highly-asymmetric camera and display networks with high downstream and low upstream bandwidth. T

Aviva Links brings an ASA compliant portfolio, supporting SerDes point-to-point (ASA-ML) and Ethernet-based connectivity (ASA-MLE) with data rates up to 16 Gbps. The company has secured design wins at two major automotive OEMs and is sampling its devices to various OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.

The Automotive SerDes Alliance (ASA), formed in 2019 with NXP as a founding member, helps participating automakers to migrate to open source, interoperable networking solutions that best meet the needs of their increasingly software-defined vehicle offerings. ASA brings an open standard with data rates scalable from 2 Gbps to 16 Gbps and it includes link-layer security

NXP market intelligence expects the addressable market for ADAS and IVI asymmetrical links to grow from USD 1 billion in 2024 to USD 2 billion in 2034.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2025 subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

With over 150 members today, ASA represents the complete automotive ecosystem, including car manufacturers like BMW, Ford, Stellantis and General Motors, tier-one suppliers, semiconductor vendors, cable and connector manufacturers, test tool vendors, and test houses.