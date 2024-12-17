Aixtron opens new innovation centre

“With the new 300mm-capable cleanroom at the Innovation Center, we will further expand our technological market leadership,” says Dr. Felix Grawert, President and CEO of Aixtron in a press release. “We already have the first 300mm GaN prototype systems, which have also been integrated into pilot lines at several customers.”

Aixtron broke ground and began construction on the new complex – in which it would invest approximately EUR 100 million – in November of last year. The facility is designed for the important transition to 300 mm wafer size for gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor applications.

GaN material systems are being used in an increasing number of power electronics applications due to their properties. GaN-based semiconductor devices increase the efficiency of chargers in consumer electronics, enable efficient power conversion in the field of renewable energy, and provide energy-efficient power supply for servers and data centres. This also helps, for example, with the applications for artificial intelligence, which are currently spreading rapidly.

To meet this demand, Aixtron is accelerating the development of 300 mm deposition technology. The larger wafer size provides customers with a productivity boost of 2.25 times more wafer area than the current 200 mm wafers. Furthermore, customers can use their 300 mm fabs and processing equipment for the first time in the field of Compound Semiconductors. This will make the production of GaN semiconductor devices not only more cost-effective but also offer opportunities for technology performance gains in the future.