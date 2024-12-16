Infineon, Eve Energy sign battery management solutions pact

German semiconductor firm Infineon Technologies and Chinese lithium battery maker Eve Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enabling comprehensive battery management system solutions for the automotive market.

As part of the MoU, Infineon will supply a complete chipset, including microcontroller units, balancing and monitoring ICs, power management ICs, drivers, MOSFETs, controller area networks and sensor products, the German company said.

Equipped with these solutions, Eve’s battery management system can provide high safety, high reliability and optimized cost. It also enables more accurate monitoring, protection and optimization of electric vehicle battery performance and improves driving experience and energy efficiency, according to a media release.

“The rapid growth in electrification has driven the need for advanced battery solutions. The partnership between Infineon’s advanced battery management ICs and Eve Energy`s advanced battery technologies will pave the way for the next generation of intelligent battery packs,” said Andreas Doll, Senior Vice President and General Manager Smart Power at Infineon. “Infineon offers a comprehensive and advanced system-level solution that meets the diverse needs of customers. We believe that further cooperation between the two sides will foster positive interaction and collaborative development at various levels.”

“EVE Energy has experienced rapid growth in the field of battery management systems in recent years, and we are determined to continue this development. Therefore, we highly value the partnership with Infineon,” said Liu Jianhua, co-founder and president of Eve Energy. “Our goal is to jointly introduce more advanced solutions to the market that meet customers’ needs and drive the development of reliable and efficient systems.”

Electrification and battery management systems are key focus areas for Infineon. Infineon has a complete portfolio for battery management systems, including wired and wireless BMS solutions.

Meanwhile, Eve Energy also announced that it has become the first in the industry to achieve mass production of the 628Ah large battery cell. Eve Energy’s first phase of the 60GWh Super Energy Storage Factory, Mr. Big, officially commenced operations in Jingmen, Hubei, the company said in a media release.

