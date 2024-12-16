Tivolt partners with Tata Power to boost EV charging

Tivolt Electric Vehicles, an EV venture of Murugappa Group, has signed an agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) to enhance e-mobility for commercial vehicles across India.

This partnership aims to build a robust EV charging ecosystem by leveraging Tata Power’s expertise in diversified EV Charging solutions with Tivolt’s rapidly growing network of small electric commercial vehicles across the country, according to a media release.

TPREL will bring its experience in setting up and managing an expansive EV charging infrastructure to Tivolt dealerships, customer locations and high-traffic public spaces. By deploying these strategically located EV chargers, TPREL will empower commercial EV owners with reliable and highly accessible charging, the companies said.

TPREL has previously partnered with other OEMs for providing customized EV charging stations to customers in over 100 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Kochi. TPREL will also explore the integration of solar energy systems to power Tivolt dealerships and customer locations.

“Through our partnership with Tivolt, we are enhancing our EV charging network to empower the small and commercial vehicle segment — key drivers of India’s economy as they ensure seamless last-mile deliveries and efficient transportation,” said Deepesh Nanda, CEO and Managing Director, TPREL. “A robust and well-integrated EV ecosystem will accelerate the adoption of commercial EVs, thereby propelling India’s energy transition and paving the way for a more sustainable future.”

“We are excited to partner with Tata Power. This will be a key enabler in the Electric Adoption journey and the strategic partnership will accelerate the development of EV charging infrastructure,” said Saju Nair, CEO, Tivolt Electric Vehicles. “This MoU is a significant step towards empowering the EV ecosystem for e-trucks with robust, accessible charging solutions, ensuring that clean and sustainable mobility becomes a reality for our customers.”

