Reliance NU Suntech secures 930 MW BESS project

Reliance NU Suntech, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, has reportedly secured India’s largest solar energy and battery energy storage system (BESS) project from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The 930 MW (megawatts) project was secured through SECI’s Tranche XVII e-reverse auction held on December 9, 2024, at a winning tariff of INR 3.53 (USD 0.0416) per kWh (kilowatt-hour).

The company secured the largest individual allocation among five companies competing for a total quoted capacity of 2,000 MW inter-state transmission system-connected solar power projects and 1,000 MW/4,000 MWh of energy storage systems, Reliance Power said.

Reliance NU Suntech will have to install a minimum storage capacity of 465 MW/1,860 MWh charged by solar power, as per the terms of the agreement.

The project aims to deliver peak power for four hours daily (or a four-hour discharge duration). SECI will enter into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Reliance NU Suntech, and the solar power procured will be sold to multiple power distribution firms in India, media reports said.

Reliance NU Suntech will develop the project on a build-own-operate basis and will have to connect to the interstate transmission system in compliance with Central Electricity Regulatory Commission regulations for interconnection with the ISTS or InSTS.

Earlier this month, SECI withdrew its ban prohibiting Reliance Power from participating in tenders for clean energy projects after a court directive.

