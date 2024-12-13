Bosch sells security and communications unit to Triton

Private equity firm Triton has acquired German automotive supplier Bosch’s security and communications technology product business. The unit generates over 1 billion euros (USD 1.05 billion) in sales, according to Reuters.

“The transaction encompasses three business units — Video, Access and Intrusion, and Communication — and thus the entire product business of Bosch Building Technologies that was offered for sale,” Bosch said in a statement. “All 4,300 associates employed in these units at more than 90 locations worldwide will be taken over.”

The purchase price of the sale was not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

“It was our aim to find a suitable buyer who will acquire all three security and communications technology business units and offer their associates an outlook for the future. We have achieved that aim,” said Christian Fischer, deputy chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. “Triton has presented a sustainable and credible growth strategy for the business. As an investor, moreover, it can provide a high level of industrial expertise and many years of experience in taking comparable companies forward.”

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Bosch and to be the preferred buyer for the security and communications technology product business,” said Claus von Hermann, Managing Partner and Co-lead of the Industrial Tech team at Triton. “We want to support the management and employees to continue the strong growth trajectory that this business recently saw by providing not only capital, but also our know-how from having owned and successfully developed other companies in the security space.”

“With Triton as our new owner, its expertise and support we will have a strong base for further, profitable growth,” said Peter Loeffler, the CEO of Bosch Building Technologies’ product business. “We will work together to push ahead with innovations in the security and communications area — to the usual high quality standards and with comprehensive expertise.”

The divestment would trim Bosch’s portfolio following its USD 8 billion agreement to acquire Johnson Controls International Plc’s heating and ventilations assets earlier this year, according to Bloomberg.

Bosch said last month that it plans to slash 5,500 jobs worldwide, mainly in Germany.