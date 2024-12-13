Saab receives order for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe

Giraffe 4A will provide long range surveillance and Air Base Air Defence in a highly mobile package for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe. Deliveries should start in 2027.

“Giraffe 4A is a multi-function radar that provides users a range of surveillance capabilities in support of comprehensive air defense,” says Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab in the U.S., in the press release. “This system will modernise the U.S. Air Force’s expeditionary combat airfield surveillance operations and strengthen sensing capabilities, addressing a critical need overseas.”

Saab pointed that Giraffe 4A is a digital multi-channel system featuring the latest Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology and will be delivered from Saab in the U.S. and Sweden.

According to the report, the prime contractor for this award is BAE Systems Technical Solutions & Services Inc. in support of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe.