Kontron inks contract with US aerospace & defense firm

The contract will, according to Kontron, enhance the company's presence in the autonomous control domain of air travel applications by providing Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) standard-compliant hardware for communication, control, and surveillance systems used in unmanned aerial vehicles.

Kontron’s solutions are ITAR-certified to ensure compliance with US export control regulations in the area of defense technology.

The expected revenue from this new business relationship is approximately USD 20 million USD.

This agreement is said to position Kontron to engage in higher-volume applications, unlocking further opportunities in autonomous control of land vehicle applications and other emerging markets and customer segments.

In the first nine months of 2024, Kontron has recorded a sustained trend in incoming orders for IoT connectivity, which reached a volume of EUR 920 million. At the same time, the shipment volume reached EUR 780 million with a 50% increase in EBITDA.