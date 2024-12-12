DigiKey inks global distribution deal with MediaTek

MediaTek develops tightly integrated, power-efficient systems-on-chip (SoC) for embedded systems, mobile devices, home entertainment, network and connectivity, automated driving and IoT.

“MediaTek is an excellent addition to DigiKey’s line card, and this global partnership strengthens our commitment to providing engineers with the broadest breadth and depth of products in stock and available for immediate shipment,” says Mike Slater, vice president of global business development for DigiKey, in a press release. “The addition of MediaTek products to DigiKey will allow our customers to drive forward the next generation of power-efficient technology in a variety of important global industries.”

Through this global distribution agreement, DigiKey now offers MediaTek’s products worldwide for immediate shipment, backed by DigiKey’s seamless logistics and premier customer service.