PI Ceramic upgrades production for multilayer tape technology

Tape technology plays a central role in the manufacture of piezoceramic components, in particular PICMA multilayer bending actuators and PICMA multilayer linear actuators. In addition to the existing large-scale production line, PI Ceramic has therefore invested around one million euros in the development and installation of a new production line for multilayer components composed of single tapes laminated together.

The company says that the system facilitates economically viable production of small-scale series and prototypes and, furthermore, just about halves the time needed for the manufacture of samples for system development to a few weeks. In addition to this, the production line provides end-to-end traceability of the intermediate products.

"With the combination of the existing line for large-scale series production and the new one for small-scale series, PI Ceramic has the world's most modern and flexible portfolio of machines for the production of piezoceramic multilayer actuators," says Dr. Patrick Pertsch, Managing Director of PI Ceramic, in a press release.

The investment is another step in PI Ceramic’s growth strategy, which had already necessitated the construction of a new building providing additional floorspace totalling 7,500 square meters in fall 2022.