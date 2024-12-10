Brevan Electronics acquires Falcon Electronics

“We are thrilled to welcome the Falcon Electronics team into the Brevan family,” says Aaron Dufoe, President of Brevan Electronics, in a press release. “Falcon's reputation for excellence in the A&D vertical markets, coupled with its deep industry expertise and trusted relationships, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and capabilities. This acquisition strongly supports our strategic vision to drive innovation and growth across all our markets."

With a shared focus on high-performance solutions, the combination of Falcon and Brevan strengthens both companies’ positions in the electronics component distribution market. Falcon Electronics will continue to operate under its established brand. The company will maintain its headquarters in Commack, New York, with additional offices in Massachusetts and Arizona, USA.

"This acquisition represents a natural next step in our journey, allowing us to expand our capabilities and better serve our customers with an even broader array of products and solutions. Brevan's commitment to quality and customer service aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to collaborating to bring even greater value to our customers," says President of Falcon Electronics, Brian Diaz.

