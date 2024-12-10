Nvidia to open Vietnam R&D centre

The company is collaborating with the Vietnamese government to establish its new Vietnam Research and Development Centre focused on AI. Nvidia says that it will use the R&D centre to focus on software development, capitalising on the country’s talent pool of STEM engineers, and engage industry leaders, startups, government agencies, universities and students to accelerate the adoption of AI.

“We are delighted to open NVIDIA’s R&D centre to accelerate Vietnam’s AI journey,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, in a press release. “With our expertise in AI development, we will partner with a vibrant ecosystem of researchers, startups and enterprise organisations to build incredible AI right here in Vietnam.”

Vietnam has become one of the fastest-growing economies with the country’s rapid expansion in manufacturing for technology, automotive, and electronics. Its AI market has also been growing in recent years, backed by technological advancements, government support and greater integration of AI in various industries. Since 2021, Vietnam has promoted AI development as part of its digital transformation strategy with the goal of fostering innovation, building a robust AI ecosystem and positioning the country as a regional leader in R&D.