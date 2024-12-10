Fingerprint inks global distribution deal with Future Electronics

Future Electronics and Fingerprints have collaborated in Europe for the past five years, delivering Fingerprints' fingerprint sensor solutions to smart home integrators. With 159 Future Electronics locations across 44 countries, this extended partnership allows Future Electronics to bring Fingerprint's biometric technologies into new markets.

Fingerprints is already the one of the largest sensor suppliers to door lock makers globally. Through this collaboration, both companies aim to extend Fingerprints’ dominance and success in this sector, while also exploring new opportunities in other verticals.