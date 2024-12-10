Fingerprint inks global distribution deal with Future Electronics
Future Electronics and Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards have entered into a global distribution agreement under which Future Electronics will be delivering Fingerprints’ biometric solutions across Future's network in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
Future Electronics and Fingerprints have collaborated in Europe for the past five years, delivering Fingerprints' fingerprint sensor solutions to smart home integrators. With 159 Future Electronics locations across 44 countries, this extended partnership allows Future Electronics to bring Fingerprint's biometric technologies into new markets.
Fingerprints is already the one of the largest sensor suppliers to door lock makers globally. Through this collaboration, both companies aim to extend Fingerprints’ dominance and success in this sector, while also exploring new opportunities in other verticals.
“We are delighted to sign this distribution agreement with Future Electronics, enabling us to offer our solutions to more customers worldwide. I firmly believe that collaborating with channel partners is essential to deliver greater value to customers while allowing both companies to grow their market share across verticals in a commercially viable, and profitable, manner. With Future Electronics being a global leader and innovator in the distribution of electronic components, today’s announcement highlights our strong commitment to growing our channel presence.” said Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprint Cards, in a press release.